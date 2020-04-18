Services
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:15 PM
Memphis Memory Gardens
6444 Raleigh-LaGrange Rd.
Memphis, TN
Gonzella Alexander Williams (99), a dynamic leader of the community and Christian friend, departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was a faithful member of the historic New Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, a member of the Order of Eastern Star and past President of the PTA TWA Patterson High School, Band Booster's Club, and Church Choir. Gonzella, a retiree from the Memphis City Police as a School Crossing Guard, was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Willaims, Sr. She leaves to mourn her passing her children, Cornellius W. Bolden, Mamie L. Williams, Josephine Williams Boddie (Sherman), and Gloria A. Williams-McGhee (John), her sister, Vera Barnes, seven grandchildren, and ten grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends for graveside services on Wednesday, April 22, at 2:15 P.M. at the Memphis Memory Gardens | 6444 Raleigh-LaGrange Rd. Memphis, TN 38134.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
