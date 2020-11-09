1/
Gordon Vernon Talley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Vernon Talley

Munford - Gordon Vernon Talley, 93, of Munford, TN passed away November 8, 2020. Mr. Talley was an Army veteran who served during World War II, retired from the City of Munford Public Works Dept., served as the director of the House of Hope (a Christian based, chemical dependency rehab center) and a member of Atoka Evangelical Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judith Gail Talley; sisters, Ruby Perry, Lucille Embry, Mildred Marcy, Burnis Craig, Delois Glover and Enola Gray and his brother, Albert Talley. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor C. Talley; sons, Richard L. (Kathy) Talley and Marshall (Angel) Talley; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Nov 11) from 10am until the service at 11am at the Munford Chapel. Interment to follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford, TN.

Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel, (901) 837-0123, MunfordFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved