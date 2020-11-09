Gordon Vernon Talley
Munford - Gordon Vernon Talley, 93, of Munford, TN passed away November 8, 2020. Mr. Talley was an Army veteran who served during World War II, retired from the City of Munford Public Works Dept., served as the director of the House of Hope (a Christian based, chemical dependency rehab center) and a member of Atoka Evangelical Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judith Gail Talley; sisters, Ruby Perry, Lucille Embry, Mildred Marcy, Burnis Craig, Delois Glover and Enola Gray and his brother, Albert Talley. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor C. Talley; sons, Richard L. (Kathy) Talley and Marshall (Angel) Talley; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Nov 11) from 10am until the service at 11am at the Munford Chapel. Interment to follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford, TN.
