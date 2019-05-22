Grace Kahn Katz



Memphis - Though she was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, Grace was a life-long Memphian. She and her husband, Arthur Katz, Jr., raised their family here, and generously contributed to the community in a variety of ways. Her children Buz Katz (Cindy), Ann Caldwell, and Helen Cameron (Tom Jones) were fortunate to have her in their lives for more than 60 years. She was also loved and appreciated by her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Grace and Arthur were married for 51 years prior to his death in 2000. They were a strong team and loved doing things together, especially entertaining and traveling the world.



In addition to her family, another of Grace's passions was duplicate bridge. She enjoyed playing for more than 50 years and was proud of earning the distinction of Gold Life Master. She had a number of good friends and many acquaintances among Memphis bridge players.



Grace was also a devoted friend. She was close to her dear friends for their entire lives as they raised their children together, traveled together, and supported one another through happiness and sadness. She even maintained contact with close friends and housemates from her alma mater, Smith College. She had bravely endured declining heath for some years and died at home surrounded by her family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to MIFA, The Church Health Center, or an organization of the donor's choice. Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 22, 2019