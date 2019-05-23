Grace Mallery Brown



Memphis - Grace Mallery Brown, age 91, who never felt a day over 60, passed away May 21, 2019. She was born July 11, 1927 in Memphis, Tennessee to Ethel Moore Brown and Richard Bates Brown, Sr.



She was a lifelong member and deaconess at Lindenwood Christian Church where she sang in the choir. She had a very strong faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She graduated from Rhodes College (Southwestern). She was proud to be an identical twin with her sister, Betty. They greatly enjoyed dancing together. She also enjoyed playing ping pong and bridge.



Grace is survived by her husband, Monte Brown; children, Melinda Mallery Duncan (Keith), David Benton Mallery, Michael Brown (Jamie), and Gwyn Brown; grandchildren, Christopher (Cassie), Michael (Sarah), Mallery Grace, Britt, Cole, and Griffin; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Madison Grace; brother, Bates Brown, Jr.; and sister, Joy Brown Wiener. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Benton Mallery; son, Larry; and sister, Betty.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m., all at Lindenwood Christian Church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Grace's friend and caregiver, Sharon Farley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Lindenwood Christian Church or . Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 23 to May 24, 2019