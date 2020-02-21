|
|
Grace Maria Saia, SCN
Louisville, KY - Grace Maria Saia, SCN, 91, (formerly Sister Grace Ann Saia) was born in Helena, AR. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on February 19, 2020. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 68 years.
Sister Grace served in educational ministries, teaching primary grades at St. William, Millington, TN; St. Andrew, Roanoke, VA; Annunciation Academy, Pine Bluff, AR; St. Anne and St. Anthony, Memphis, TN; St. Helena, St. Thomas More, St. John Vianney, St. Luke, and Whitney Young, Louisville; and Holy Name School in Henderson, KY.
From 1972-1978, Sister Grace served as a social worker in Kentucky. She also served for many years in Memphis in school administration at St. Michael, Blessed Sacrament, Holy Rosary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and St. John School. From 2003-2015, Sister Grace served as a consultant to urban schools for the Diocese of Memphis.
Sister Grace wrote Catherine Spalding, Woman of Kentucky, the first book for children on the life of Mother Catherine, published in 2013.
She is survived by her sister Agnes Saia Smith, her extended family, and her religious community.
Sister will arrive at Nazareth on Thursday, February 27th at 4 p. m. A Wake service will be held at St. Vincent DePaul Church that evening at 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Vincent Church Friday morning, February 28th at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in the Nazareth Motherhouse Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
