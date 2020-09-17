1/1
Gracie L. Bobo
Gracie L. Bobo

Memphis - Mrs. Gracie L. Bobo, 68, of Memphis, TN, passed on September 14, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Randy Carl Bobo; her five children: Sharon Thomas (Stephen), Anthony Stone, Sr., Cheron Holloman, Rodney Bobo, Terence Bobo, Sr. (Demetria); ten grandchildren: Ciera Franklin (Cameron), Anthony Stone, Jr., Stanley Booker, Xavier Holloman, Terence Bobo, II, Antavion Stone, Autumn Bobo, Dustin Bobo, Chase Bobo, and Faith Thomas. two great-grandchildren: Alyviah Franklin and Cameron Langston Franklin. She also leaves one sister, Mary Pegues and one brother Willie Cal Stone (Pamela); also a brother-in-law Robert Louis Bobo (Doris), and sister-in-law Cathy Queen (Don); special cousin Mary Ann Dean and special friend Rebecca Marr; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A walk-thru viewing will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4-6:00pm at Greater Paradise Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m at Pearly Gate Baptist Church.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
