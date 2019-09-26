|
Gracie Mae Hudson
Memphis - Mrs. Gracie Gray Hudson, 79, was born February 19, 1940 in Memphis, TN. She passed away on September 23, 2019. Gracie Hudson was married to William Hudson, Jr. for 60 years. Will Hudson transitioned on August 23, 2019. William and Gracie were the real picture of God's love and unity, letting nothing, not even death, separate them. Their family and friends rest secure knowing that they are where they long to be, together again. Gracie was a proud Booker T. Washington Warrior and graduate of the class of 1958. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Lemoyne-Owen in 1967. In 1959, Gracie followed her passion to become a licensed hairstylist. Gracie enjoyed being an entrepreneur and worked as a cosmetologist for over 20 years while maintaining full time employment. Gracie became a primary school teacher for Memphis City Schools from 1968 to 1974. She later retired from the Tennessee Department of Human Services after 31 years as a Unit Supervisor. She was a faithful member of the Ushers Ministry at Monumental Baptist Church. Gracie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Will Hudson, a brother Judge Lee Gray and sisters, Eva Mae Ray, Amy Davis and Betty Mattox. She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted son, Rodney Barry Hudson (Tijuana), two grandsons, William Hudson, III and Christopher Charles Hudson, one great granddaughter (Ryleigh Grace Hudson), two brothers, Garfield Gray, Jr. (Linda) of Los Angeles and James Gray of Memphis. Mrs. Hudson enjoyed the company, love, and support of a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation will take place on Friday, September, 27th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Monumental Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Monumental Baptist Church, 704 S. Parkway E., Memphis, TN 38106. Serenity Funeral Home, Tel. (901)379-0861.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 26, 2019