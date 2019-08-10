|
Gracie Van Buren
Memphis - Born: October 18th, 1938
Died: July 30th, 2019
"Wherever a beautiful soul has been
there is a trail of beautiful memories."
One of 17 siblings to parents Willie and Fannie Mae Van Buren. Gracie grew up in Denmark, Tennessee and relocated to Memphis in the mid 70s. She was the proud mother of 6 , grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of thirteen. Gracie was an avid lover of reading, cooking, watching television and enjoying countless conversations with friends and family, in particular her lone surviving youngest sister Lovie Van Buren.
Her family would like to thank everyone who has been supportive throughout this process.
Today her family will honor her legacy and thank Gracie for her unconditional love, generosity and faith with a celebration of her life at EH Ford Mortuary Services at 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd. Visitation will be held at 12pm til 2pm with services at 2pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 10, 2019