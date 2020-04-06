|
Grady W. Turnbow, Jr.
Grady W. Turnbow Jr., 87, cherished son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with the Lord and his beloved "Honey", Mable Ruth Turnbow on April 3, 2020. Married for nearly 60 years, he sadly awaited their reunion for almost six years. In addition to his wife, his parents preceded him in death as well as an infant brother, his brother Joe Neal Turnbow and sister Betty Joyce Turnbow Brown.
Born July 6, 1932, Grady was the first of eight children born to Grady W. Turnbow Sr. and Cora Hollingsworth Turnbow. Grady grew up in the country and graduated from Adamsville High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves in Jackson, Tennessee at the age of 17 and transitioned to the regular Naval Service after graduation. In May 1950, he attended boot camp at Great Lakes, Illinois. He trained on aviation maintenance and his future jobs included Aircraft Organizational Maintenance Officer, Technical Instructor, Aircraft Organizational Maintenance/Material Control Officer, Ground School Instructor and Aircraft Maintenance Quality Control Officer. He worked his way through all the enlisted and warrant officer ranks as he traveled the world, seeing places like Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Thailand; Japan and Viet Nam. After 30 ½ years of service, Grady retired from the Navy as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 on July 1, 1980. He enjoyed his time on active duty and was proud to have served his country.
Grady met his wife, Mable Ruth Garrison, while they were in high school. They knew early on that they would get married and raise a family and they did just that in 1954. Grady and Mable were partners in every sense of the word, both during his long Naval career and in his retirement, when he helped Mable with her beauty shop in Millington. What they did wasn't important as long as they did it together, however, family and participation in church were the guiding principles in their lives. Grady was instrumental in fundraising and building two churches of which he was a member.
Survivors include two daughters, Debora (David) Wallace and Denise (Donnie) Holland. He was blessed to have three grandchildren: Ian (Veronica) Wallace, Lauren Mangrum (Joseph) Schultz and Adam (Maddie) Mangrum and 6 grandchildren and two step great - grandchildren. In addition, he has four surviving siblings: Everette DeWayne Turnbow, Catherine Turnbow Kindricks, Roy Gene (Johnnie) Turnbow and Sammy Turnbow.
Grady will be interred at the Mt. Vinson Cemetery. Graveside services will be held on April 7, 2020 and will be open to immediate family only due to restrictions placed because of the pandemic. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life Memorial service at a later date and time to honor Grady.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Grady's honor to any of the following: St. Jude Children's Medical Research Hospital, Mt. Vinson Methodist Church or the ROF (Religious Offering Fund) at the Chapel onboard the Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, Tennessee. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901-873-0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020