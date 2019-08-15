|
|
Grant Heverlo Bales
Germantown - Grant Heverlo Bales, 87, born February 2, 1932, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital following a battle with cancer.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Ruth Bales, and their daughter Tomi Hall. The son of Winston and Ferne Bales, Grant was born and raised in Richmond, Kentucky. Grant was preceded in death by his sister, Mayme B. Powers, and his brother Jack Bales.
As a boy, Bales worked in his family's restaurant. After graduating from Model High School, Grant went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He met his wife, Mary Ruth, at Eastern Kentucky University. They were married in Richmond, KY in 1955. Grant also served as an airplane mechanic in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1954.
After serving with the USAF, Bales went on to work for Retail Credit Corporation, then Hartford Insurance, and finally Amerisure Insurance. He was also an active member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown, TN, serving as a vestry member, senior warden, lector, and choir member. He was also a member of several clubs including The Jaycees and Toastmasters.
No discussion of Grant would be complete without mentioning his love for aviation. In the summer of 1946, Bales took his first flight lesson (at the ripe old age of 14) at Port Richmond Airport in Richmond, Kentucky. This started Grant's lifelong love affair with airplanes. He ferried checks, did charter work, and managed flying clubs. But most of all, he has been a flight instructor, still serving six days a week as Chief Instructor for Air Venture Flight School until his final days. In 2004, Bales was awarded the Wright Brothers' Master Pilot Award in honor of more than fifty years of safe flying. He will be missed by hundreds of students and aviation friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16th, at St. George's Episcopal Church. The visitation will be held at 10:00 AM with the service beginning at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. George's or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019