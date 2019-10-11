|
Grant Leslie Hopkins, Sr.
Pittsburgh, PA - Grant Leslie Hopkins, Sr. age 71 died June 6th at home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Grant was born on June 12th, 1947 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Elizabeth Bond Foulk Hopkins and Max Leslie Hopkins and lived his early years in Memphis, Tennessee. He attended Presbyterian Day School, Memphis University School and graduated from Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania. He received his BA in History and English from Washington & Jefferson University in 1969 and completed his MA in Southeast Asian Studies at the University of Michigan.
Grant started his career in the oil industry in 1971 working for Gulf Oil in Pittsburgh moving his family in 1976 to Vienna, Austria to set up their offices. Positions with Southwest Petroleum, Coastal States and Getty Oil also took Grant and his family to Houston, London and later Grand Rapids, Michigan where he worked for the Washington DC based Petroleum Finance Company.
Grant loved to play competitive rugby and every fall, he was a passionate referee for local high school football games while living in Texas and Michigan. He will be greatly remembered for his incredible memory, love of books, appreciation of music and unique sense of humor. Grant was preceded in death by his parents and longtime partner, Helga Zahorchak. He leaves his loving daughters Hadley Hopkins Bay (Mike) and Megan Leslie Hopkins and three siblings Alice Hopkins Green (Bruce), Bruce Bond Hopkins (Janie), Leslie Hopkins Peters (Ted) along with Katie Nelson (Walt) mother of Hadley and Megan and an abundance of dear friends. Grant was so proud of his wonderful grandchildren: Caroline, Grant, Meredith and Mitchell Bay and adored his many nephews, great nephews and great nieces.
A memorial service celebrating Grant's life will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Saint John's Episcopal Church Cemetery at the corner of Central and Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Memphis University School, or the .
