Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
More Obituaries for Graper Counce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graper Warren Counce


1928 - 2020
Graper Warren Counce Obituary
Graper Warren Counce

Germantown - Graper Warren Counce, 91, of Germantown, Tennessee, departed this life on February 17, 2020. He was born in Counce, Tennessee on August 31, 1928. He was a graduate of Shiloh High School, William R. Moore School of Technology and Memphis State University. He was an electric substation operator for Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division, a teacher at Treadwell High School and an Administrator in the Memphis City Schools. He retired from Memphis City Schools.

Mr. Counce enjoyed yardwork and gardening at his home of 43 years in Germantown.

He is survived by his son, Russ, daughter-in-law, Lynn and granddaughter, Bethany of Germantown.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 20 from 1:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Germantown Baptist Church or The Mid-South ALS Association, Tennessee Chapter (P.O. Box 40244, Nashville, TN 37204).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
