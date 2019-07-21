|
Gray Byron Taylor
Mount Pleasant, SC - Gray Byron Taylor, 50, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Margaret Moss Taylor died Friday, June 21, 2019. His Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 1:00 pm.
Gray was born May 2, 1969 in Memphis, Tennessee, son of Clark Hairston Taylor and the late Michael Byron Taylor. He graduaterd from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis. Gray held a bachelor's degree in natural resources from Sewanee: The University of the South, a master's degree in forestry from Clemson University, and a Juris Doctor from University of South Carolina School of Law. Gray was a Managing Partner at the law firm of Buist, Byars & Taylor in Charleston.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughters, Emma Taylor and Eliza Taylor of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his mother, Clark Taylor of Memphis, TN; his sister, Catherine Donovan and her husband Danny of Memphis, TN; his brother and sister-in-law, Parks and Mary Kathryn Moss of Savannah, GA; and his sisters-in-law Elizabeth Moss and Mary Sweeney of St. Petersburg, FL; and his nieces and nephews, Sarah Catherine Donovan and Daniel Donovan of Memphis, TN; and Sarah Moss and Henry Moss of Savannah, GA.
Memorials may be made to the East Cooper Land Trust, P.O. Box 2495, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29425, or the Gwynn Valley Campership Foundation, 319 Raintree Court, Winter Park, FL 32789.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019