Gregory Jon HallAllen, TX - Gregory Jon Hall, 49, of Allen, TX, formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away unexpectedly July 22, 2020. Mr. Hall was a graduate of Southern Methodist University Law School and held a Master's Degree in Taxation from the University of Memphis. He was employed as a Tax Director with AT&T in Dallas, TX. He was a Christian and was baptized as a child. Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Presley Hall and Maxine Stevens Hall. He is survived by his wife, Paige Hall, two children, Elizabeth Hall and Max Hall, six siblings, Gary Hall, Mike Hall, David Hall, Danny Hall, Marilyn Hall Long, and Angie Hall, his brother-in-law, Doug Morris and his mother-in-law Brenda Morris Wiley. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10am until the funeral service begins at 11am, all Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W. Poplar Ave. Collierville, TN. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.