Gregory Kirk Coughlan
Gregory Kirk Coughlan, age 51, of Covington, formerly of Memphis, passed away on November 28, 2019. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mary Lou Coughlan. He is survived by a sister Danette Coughlan. Friends may visit on Saturday December 7th from 10 a.m. till noon at Garner Funeral Home, 305 Lake Drive, Ripley, TN. Interment to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Henning, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bring Change to Mind or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019