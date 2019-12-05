Services
Garner Funeral Home, Ripley, Tennessee - Ripley
305 Lake Drive
Ripley, TN 38063
(731) 635-1271
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Coughlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Kirk Coughlan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Kirk Coughlan Obituary
Gregory Kirk Coughlan

Gregory Kirk Coughlan, age 51, of Covington, formerly of Memphis, passed away on November 28, 2019. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mary Lou Coughlan. He is survived by a sister Danette Coughlan. Friends may visit on Saturday December 7th from 10 a.m. till noon at Garner Funeral Home, 305 Lake Drive, Ripley, TN. Interment to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Henning, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bring Change to Mind or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -