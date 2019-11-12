|
Guenter K. Seebach
Memphis - Guenter Karl Seebach, age 90, of Memphis, TN passed away at St. Francis Hospital on November 4, 2019. He was born on February 15, 1929 in Hinterweidenthal, Germany. Guenter was retired from Cargill where he worked as a bookkeeper.
Guenter is survived by his sister in law, Elfriede Seebach, nephew, Hermann Seebach, nieces, Inge Marzolph, Andrea Seebach-Frohlich and Anette Petry all of Germany. Visitation will be Saturday, November 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Interment will immediately follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019