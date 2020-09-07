Guernsey Denison "Denny" Livaudais Jr
Rossville - Guernsey Denison "Denny" Livaudais Jr., 75, of Rossville, formerly Memphis, TN, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Denny was born May 9, 1945 in Memphis, TN to the late Guernsey Sr. and Hilda Duncan Livaudais.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years Linda Livaudais; children, Cord Livaudais of Cleveland School, NC and Jennifer Brackett of Chattanooga, TN; sister, Louise Fore of Greenville, SC; 4 grandchildren.
Denny grew up in Memphis and attended East High School ('63), then went on to receive a BS in Civil Engineering from Christian Brothers College ('68). He then completed Master's work in Civil Engineering at the University of Virginia and Georgia Tech University.
Throughout Denny's career he was instrumental in the construction of hundreds of Hotels, Office Buildings, and Hospitals. He also helped to create the face of Memphis, especially around the intersection of Poplar Ave and I-240, where he was involved is several of the buildings that dot the skyline in this area. These include the iconic Omni Hotel (now Hilton Memphis), the Mausoleum at Memorial Park, and Holiday Inn East (now Marriot Memphis East.
His construction legacy was not limited to Memphis, but is scattered all over the USA and abroad. Some of his more notable works include" Crowne Plaza in Times Square New York, Harrah's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Holiday IN Resort in Freeport, Grand Bahamas, Little Rock Hotel & Convention Center, Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center, and Target House- St Jude in Memphis.
