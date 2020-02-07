Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Guilbert L. Brandon Sr. Obituary
Guilbert L. Brandon, Sr.

GuilbertL.Brandon, Sr.What a wonderful and blessed life Gil lived for 96 years. He went home to heaven on February 6, 2020 after an extended stay in the memory care unit at Village of Germantown.

He was blessed in his spiritual life. He was a professing believer for many years. He made a public profession of his faith and was baptized at age 88.

He was blessed in his personal life. He is survived by his wife, Martha M. Brandon; her two sons, Drs. Michael (Susan) and Stephen (Ginger) Threlkeld; and Martha's four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Monnie G. Brandon. After serving as a naval officer in World World II, Gil and Monnie were married nearly 60 years prior to her death in 2010.

He is survived by his two sons, Guilbert L. Brandon, Jr. (Cynthia) and M. Stephen Brandon, six grandchildren (Gil III, Michelle, Erica, Stephen Jr., Evan, and Christopher), and eighteen great-grandchildren. His entire family will remember him as generous and loving.

He was blessed in his professional life. He loved his employees. He trained under his father, M.H. Brandon, who formed Film Transit in 1935. Gil joined his dad in Memphis in 1946 and served as president and chairman of the board of directors for nearly 45 years. He was old-school with his dedicated work ethic. Things needed to be done right - "i's" dotted and "t's" crossed. He was well-respected by others who shared his values.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all of his caregivers at the Village of Germantown.

Known as Gil, Guilbert, Senior, Dad, Daddy, Papa, and Big Papa, he will be missed by many.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 9 from 2-3 pm in the Riverside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to or Riveroaks Reformed Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
