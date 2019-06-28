|
|
Gwen King
Germantown - The Lord opened the gates of Heaven for His precious servant, Gwen King, 85, but never old as she enjoyed life to the fullest. She died June 26, 2019, peacefully at her Germantown home. Rejoicing, she is meeting many friends who proceeded her. Gwen King was the daughter of Robert and Patsy Brake of Memphis who took their place in Heaven years ago.
Gwen was a graduate of Memphis State University in 1957. She entered the teaching profession with the Shelby County Schools. Gwen joined her family business, Chemical Specialties, Inc. of Memphis as Vice President. After selling the business in 1988 she took full retirement to join her husband, George. They established their home in the Glenalden Community of Germantown.
Gwen and George were members of Kirby Woods Baptist Church for over 34 years. She served in the choir and as a Bible Study leader. Her husband was a deacon at Kirby and a Bible teacher as well as a lecturer in Bible history to schools and civic groups.
Gwen is survived by her husband, George, after 65 wonderful years of marriage. She was mother to 3 sons, David (Linda) of Atlanta, Ga, Clay of Memphis, and Jay (Katrina) of Austin, TX; 6 grandchildren, Melissa and Joshua of Atlanta, Ga, and Rachel, Heather, Amanda and Andrea of Austin, TX; and on great-grandchild, Colton of Atlanta, Ga.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and funeral services celebrating Gwen's life will be held at 4 p.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Historic Clinton, MS cemetery on Monday, July 1, with Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home handling those arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be directed to organizations of the donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 28, 2019