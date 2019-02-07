Services
Gwendolyn Ann Watkins George Beadles, 88, of Memphis, Tennessee died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Methodist University Hospital. Mrs. Beadles was a member of the Berclair Church of Christ, and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. She is survived by her husband, Stanley K. Beadles of Memphis, TN; four daughters, Kathleen A. Payne (Houston) and Becky Gatewood (Jim) both of Memphis, TN; Marcia N. George and Gina M. George McHaney both of Batesville, AR; four grandchildren, Melisa A. Payne (Brittany), Leslie R. Baird (Gregg), Dana Folgesong (Steven) and Eric Gatewood (Jill), and three great grandchildren Gracie , Brynlee and Sebastian. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Roller-Family Funeral Home with service at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Roller Family Funeral Home with burial following at Memphis Memory Garden. On-line guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 7, 2019
