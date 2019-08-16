|
|
Gwendolyn Lavetta Jones
Memphis - August 24, 1940 - August 13, 2019
Ms. Gwendolyn Lavetta Jones, age 78, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.
Her visitation will be on Saturday, August 17th from 10-11:55 am with funeral to begin at 12 noon at Upper Canaan Baptist Church, 9090 N. Hwy 51, Millington, Tennesee 38053.
Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Gardens, on Wilkinsville Rd., Drummonds, Tennessee.
Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053
901-872-8800 phone
901-872-4722 fax
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 16, 2019