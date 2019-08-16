Services
Jefferson Mortuary
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Upper Canaan Baptist Church
9090 N. Hwy 51
Millington, TN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Upper Canaan Baptist Church
9090 N. Hwy 51
Millington, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Lavetta Jones


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Lavetta Jones Obituary
Gwendolyn Lavetta Jones

Memphis - August 24, 1940 - August 13, 2019

Ms. Gwendolyn Lavetta Jones, age 78, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Her visitation will be on Saturday, August 17th from 10-11:55 am with funeral to begin at 12 noon at Upper Canaan Baptist Church, 9090 N. Hwy 51, Millington, Tennesee 38053.

Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Gardens, on Wilkinsville Rd., Drummonds, Tennessee.

Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053

901-872-8800 phone

901-872-4722 fax
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now