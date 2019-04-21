Services
Gwendolyn S. Mitchell


Gwendolyn S. Mitchell Obituary
Gwendolyn S. Mitchell

Birmingham, AL

Gwendolyn S Mitchell, 88 of Birmingham, Alabama died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St Martins Hospice House in Birmingham, Alabama. Born Friday, August 8, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John Samuels and the late Isabel Jones Samuels. She was a retired Social worker for the State of Tennessee. Surviving are sons, Stephen Earl Mitchell (Stephanie) and Marvin Kirk Mitchell, brother, Gerald Samuels of Memphis, TN, sisters, Gladys Robinson of Opelousas, LA and Ellen Samuels (Chris Perez); 5 grandchildren Daryl Jr. Cameron, Lauryn, Koby & Connor; 1 great-grand child DaZion Keith Mitchell. Visitation service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday at Middle Baptist Church located at 801 Whitehaven Lane Memphis, Tennessee 38116. Funeral service will start at Noon at Middle Baptist Church 801 Whitehaven Lane. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Memphis, TN.

Online condolences may be made to the family at rslewisandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019
