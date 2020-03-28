|
|
Gwenthian Joan Hewitt BA, MA, JD
Gwenthian Joan Hewitt, BA, MA, JD, passed in the early morning of March 11, 2020, holding the hands of her three daughters.
Gwenthian was born on May 25, 1962 to a track star and a cheerleader, in Latrobe, PA, a town 30 minutes outside of Pittsburgh. For the next 57 years, Gwen built on her parents' passions - pursuing a successful running career, but also chasing all her life's pursuits with a vigorous and competitive spirit, and cheering on countless friends and family members to join her. Whether it was running, music, or family, Gwen always made sure it was a joyous and well-attended event.
At age five, after finishing Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, Gwen declared she would be a lawyer and began to read her father's Torts textbooks. She read a book a day from an early age and was always hungry for more. When not reading, her pastimes included exploring the outdoors with her siblings from the perch of their childhood home, which sat on a cliff overlooking the creek where she learned to swim. As the youngest of five children, she was always independent, fun-loving and mischievous.
Upon graduating from high school early, Gwen matriculated to The George Washington University in Washington, DC, where she earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in Economics. Upon graduating, she spent her 20s in DC, running Rock Creek parkway with the Hash House Harriers and working for FedEx.
Not long after joining FedEx, Gwen attended a company conference in Memphis, TN, where she met her future husband and father of her three daughters. Gwen moved to Memphis and began her next chapter in life. She displayed her characteristic strength and independence when she later graduated from the University of Memphis School of Law as a single mom with three toddlers. Those traits served her well in her 13 years of public service with Shelby County and the City of Memphis, where she spearheaded projects such as the Rhodes-Jennings Court Square building, Mud Island and the restructuring of environmental brownfields, and property tax reform. Gwen spent the remainder of her career, even through her final days in hospice, helping clients from Memphis, and later Nashville, with their financial challenges in her own bankruptcy law practice, Gwen Hewitt Law, and as a partner in UpRight Law. Gwen was not only legendary in the Memphis legal community, but was well-known for the compassion and frankness with which she approached each of her 6,000-plus cases, both in- and out-side of the courtroom.
Despite being the youngest, Gwen was in many ways the heart of the family. Every holiday, she took her three girls on trips to visit cousins scattered across America. She often rounded up the extended family to take longer trips to ports afar, cementing familial bonds that grew each year. "Half of life is showing up," she affirmed. Most adventures were planned with a well-worn book about family vacations on a budget that she kept in her top drawer. Every vacation included adventures borne of Gwen's tenacious pursuit of fun, such as ways to bypass three-hour lines in Florence or pulling favors to obtain backstage access at Bonnaroo. Gwen taught her girls and the people around her that she didn't have time to wait for anyone, and if they wanted to join, they would have to keep up. Movement was her mantra. Gwen loved that she instilled that spirit in her daughters. She proudly joked in her final days that an airline reservation for her girls was "merely the beginning negotiation point for adventures."
Gwen had a natural talent for creating her own neighborhood wherever she went. She served as a second mom to many of her children's friends, driving them to athletic events, hosting them in her kitchen on school nights, and even using her legal expertise to help them avoid trouble with the law. Protecting and mentoring the young people of Memphis was incredibly important to Gwen. She even organized a moveable feast in her Memphis neighborhood (known as "The Village"), enlisting five families to rotate as hosts - providing, as Gwen joked, assurance that her kids would be fed at least every Wednesday night.
Gwen loved Memphis and was a proud member of the Memphis community. Many weekday mornings were spent at the Starbucks on Union, Saturday mornings at Otherlands Coffee on Cooper, and Sundays mornings running on the Shelby Farm trails. In the mornings, she would leave a note or text her kids she would be back before noon and that she had just gone to run a "quick" marathon.
A runner since childhood, Gwen took up her father's love of cross-country as a student and finished her first marathon in her 20s. She went on to run 22 Memphis in May Triathlons and competed in numerous ultramarathons, winning her age group four times. Running cross-country was not optional for her three girls, her siblings, or her nieces and nephews. When Gwen finished "only 8 minutes ahead" of her daughter Julia in the 2018 Nashville Rock n' Roll Marathon, she knew something was wrong, learning shortly thereafter she had stage four metastasized cancer in November 2018. She completed her final 5K in December 2019 in-between treatments.
During her final few weeks, family and friends poured in from all over the country to celebrate Gwen's life. They played Jenga over some of her favorite beers, had musician friends FaceTime in to play Grateful Dead songs, searched diligently for Nashville's best cinnamon roll, ate Ben and Jerry's banana splits, reminisced about good times, and pulled out old photo albums.
Gwen is survived by her parents Thomas and Elizabeth Hewitt; three daughters, Victoria Roseman, Julia Norfleet (Douglas), and Lydia Roseman; three siblings, Timothy Hewitt (Loreen), Amy Smith, and Pamela Lubeck (Joseph); and her 11 nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her loving older brother, T.L. Hewitt. She lives on in the countless friends forged through the Memphis Runner's Association, the Hash House Harriers of DC, Jam Cruise excursions, and from dancing at the front of hundreds of music stages throughout her lifetime. A celebration of life will be held early this summer in Memphis, TN. (Photograph taken by Kristin Sweeting).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020