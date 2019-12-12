|
H. Glenn Hunt
H. Glenn Hunt, 93, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. One of six children, he was born on June 6, 1926 in Calhoun, Kentucky to Herbert and Edna Hunt. In 1951, Glenn graduated from the University of Kentucky and soon after married Tina O. Hunt on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1952; they remained happily married for almost 64 years. Glenn and Tina moved to Memphis from Charlotte, North Carolina where they quickly became involved in many church, civic and professional organizations. Soon after, Glenn founded Glenn Hunt Associates which served Memphis and West Tennessee for over 43 years
in both residential and commercial real estate.
Over the years, Glenn served on various civic advisory boards including the Shelby County Mayor's Advisory Committee, Memphis Boys Town Board of Directors, Juvenile Court Foster Care Advisory Board, and the Mid-South Coliseum Board (Chairman).
He was a member of Germantown Baptist Church where he served on the deacon board, was Sunday school class president, assisted in development of the Tennessee Baptist Boys Ranch, was a member of mission teams to Ecuador and Costa Rica, and actively participated in the weekly men's prayer group.
As a member of the US Army, he proudly served his country during World War II.
His parents, his son, David Glenn Hunt, and his wife, Tina O Hunt, preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Brown (Bob) of Philpot, KY; two daughters; Tina Beth Hunt Frost (Ron) and Sandra Hunt Crews (Bob); grandchildren; Courtney Flynn, Phillip Crews, Leslie Hunt, Christian Whitworth and Haley Frost; great-grandchildren: Zachary Flynn and Samantha Flynn; a host of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at Germantown Baptist Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 PM with visitation from 11 AM-12 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019