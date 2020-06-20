H. T. (Henry Theodore) Graddy
Bartlett - Mr. H. T. (Henry Theodore) Graddy of Bartlett, Tennessee, departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born May 3, 1929, near Harrisburg, Arkansas in the Farm Hill Community to Herald Theodore and Ora Darr Graddy, the youngest of three boys. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gerald and Eugene Graddy. On March 15, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Elizabeth Burrow and they farmed several years near Harrisburg. In 1956 he quit farming and moved to Marked Tree, Arkansas where he started his career as an engineer. Later he joined a Houston construction firm as a traveling engineer and superintendent in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas. In 1971, getting tired of traveling, he moved to Memphis and later joined Inman Construction Company as partner. In November 1991, he retired and moved to Edgemont, Arkansas where he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and traveling. He was a life-long Methodist, and for many years an active member of the Holiday Hills United Methodist Church, where he served as the chairman of almost every board. He is survived by his wife of 73 years of Bartlett; one daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Karl) Graddy of Los Angeles, California, one son, Henry Daniel (Barbara) Graddy of Bartlett, Tennessee, four granddaughters, Heather Thoni (Dan) Baker of Denver, Colorado, Danielle Kathleen (James JR.) O'Connell of Bartlett, Tennessee, Acacia Leah (Marissa) Graddy-Gamel of New Your, New York, and Alexandra Elizabeth (Jonathan) Graddy-Reed of Pasadena California; and three great-grandsons, James Francis O'Connell III, Henry Tanner (H.T.) O'Connell, and Asher James Graddy-Eyer, one step-granddaughter, Jessica Butler (Andrew) of Bartlett, Tennessee and one step great-grandson, Luke Andrew Butler. Graveside service was Saturday, June 20 @ 2:00 P.M. at Harrisburg Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 1:00 till service time at Jackson's Funeral Home (masks were required per Governor of Arkansas). Services was conducted by Rev. Dan Brand. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of H. T. to Holiday Hills United Methodist Church 8824 Edgemont Rd. Greers Ferry, AR 72067 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas PL. Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements were by Jackson's Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.