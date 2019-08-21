Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hal Q. Laymon


1926 - 2019
Hal Q. Laymon Obituary
Hal Q. Laymon

Olive Branch - Hal Q. Laymon, 93, retired General Manager of Memphis Wilbert Vault, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 after a long illness. He was a native of St. Louis and a veteran of World War II in the Phillipines.

During his service in the Army Air Corp, he became interested in flying and, in addition to being a licensed funeral director in Louisiana and Mississippi, he was a commercial pilot and instructor, having logged many thousands of hours flying remains back to the south from locations all over the U.S. He was a co-owner of Jackson and Tupelo Mississippi Wilbert Vault. During this time, he became president of the three funeral sales clubs of Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

A member of First Baptist Church of Olive Branch, he taught the Brotherhood Sunday School class for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Laura Barker Laymon. Hal is survived by his son, Quentin Laymon and his daughter, Laura Mullins. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Dianne Winn (Ralph), of Chesterfield, MO, Janice Blackwell, of Buffalo, NY, David Hergert, of Boston, MA, and Deborah Laymon, of Coudersport, PA.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10 AM until the Funeral Service begins at 11 AM, all at Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch. Interment will follow in Blocker Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019
