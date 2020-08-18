Harlie A. Parish, Jr.Harlie A. Parish, Jr was born October 29, 1940 to Harlie and Rosine Parish in Great Bend, KS. His life's journey took him to Memphis, TN where he lived life to its fullest.He was educated at Fort Hays Kansas State College and obtained his PhD in chemistry from Missouri University. He had a deep passion for teaching and loved his many students. He was a professor at Christian Brothers University. Harlie passed away leaving a final exam for his class incomplete. I am pretty sure that he would like to bequeath to his students an "A" on this exam.He was a talented writer and photographer. Everyone will miss his amusing Christmas cards each year. He had a deep love for his church where he found peace in times of despair, joy in times of celebration, and grew his relationship with Jesus.Harlie Parish Jr lost his battle with cancer and went home on August 1st, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Parish, daughter Shannon Parish, parents Harlie and Rosine Parish, and sister Carol Joy Parish.His memory lives on today with his granddaughter (the pride and joy of his life) Shea Children's, his fiancé Connie Gilbert, and his sister Kay (Rob) Eisele. He was a beloved uncle, cousin, friend, and teacher to many.While he walks for Eternity with Jesus, his memory lives in all those who loved him until we meet him again.Matthew 16: 27 - For the Son of man shall come in the glory of his father with his angels; and then he shall reward every man according to his worksEnjoy your reward, Junior.