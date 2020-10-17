Harold B. Armour
Jackson - Harold B. Armour, age 91, of Jackson, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Harold was a combat veteran of the Korean War and retired after 32 years with MLGW. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Somerville, TN.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Mayola Armour, and two sisters, Autrey Parker and Mayotis Jones. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Shirley Armour, his daughter, Lamesa Earwood (Brent), of Jackson, TN, a sister, Helen McCommon, two grandsons, Jeffrey Earwood (Jennifer) of Franklin, TN, Christopher Earwood (Jessica) of Nashville, TN, and three great grandchildren, Audrey, Ethan and Hazel Earwood.
The family will receive friends from 1pm until service time at 2pm, on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133,with interment in Memphis Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to First Baptist Church Somerville, 12685 S Main St, Somerville, TN 38068.
for the Armour family.