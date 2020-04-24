Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Edward (Hal) Fuller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Edward (Hal) Fuller Obituary
Harold (Hal) Edward Fuller

Harold (Hal) Edward Fuller, age 58 passed away April 2, 2020, at Flo and Phil Hospice House, Jonesboro, AR.

Surviving relatives are his father Harold (Hal) L. and Carolyn Fuller of Marion, AR, mother Donna Fuller of Memphis, TN, sister Shannon Fuller of Jackson, TN, brother Dru and Vanessa Fuller, nephew Alexander Fuller and niece Chloe Fuller of Bartlett, TN and aunt Brenda Calhoun-Levy of Germantown, TN.

As a youth, Hal participated in football, baseball, and basketball through Gaisman Sports Association. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School from kindergarten through the eighth grade and graduated from Raleigh Egypt High School in 1980.

Hal was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a former member of Community Bible Church of Memphis, TN.

A Private Family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -