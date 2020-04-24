|
Harold (Hal) Edward Fuller
Harold (Hal) Edward Fuller, age 58 passed away April 2, 2020, at Flo and Phil Hospice House, Jonesboro, AR.
Surviving relatives are his father Harold (Hal) L. and Carolyn Fuller of Marion, AR, mother Donna Fuller of Memphis, TN, sister Shannon Fuller of Jackson, TN, brother Dru and Vanessa Fuller, nephew Alexander Fuller and niece Chloe Fuller of Bartlett, TN and aunt Brenda Calhoun-Levy of Germantown, TN.
As a youth, Hal participated in football, baseball, and basketball through Gaisman Sports Association. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School from kindergarten through the eighth grade and graduated from Raleigh Egypt High School in 1980.
Hal was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a former member of Community Bible Church of Memphis, TN.
A Private Family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020