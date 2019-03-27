|
|
Harold Frederick Schwartz
Bartlett
Harold "Hal" Schwartz, 82, of Bartlett, Tennessee went to be with the Lord and his recently departed wife of 60 years, Ginny, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was the former owner of Stage Crossing Gifts and Collectibles and retired from Bartlett Code Enforcement. Hal was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by five children: Diane (Tom) Graves, Steve (Sherri), Scott (Kelly), Mike (Dawn), and Brian; three sisters: Marion (Paul) Pagenkopf, Jean (Jerry) Slauson, and Carolyn (Bill) Probst; eight grandchildren: Billy, Katie, Steven, Michael, Kristen, Kelsey, Elizabeth, and Morgan; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 on Saturday, March 30 at Bartlett United Methodist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019