Services
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Bartlett United Methodist Church.
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Bartlett United Methodist Church
Resources
Harold Frederick Schwartz

Harold Frederick Schwartz Obituary
Harold Frederick Schwartz

Bartlett

Harold "Hal" Schwartz, 82, of Bartlett, Tennessee went to be with the Lord and his recently departed wife of 60 years, Ginny, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was the former owner of Stage Crossing Gifts and Collectibles and retired from Bartlett Code Enforcement. Hal was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by five children: Diane (Tom) Graves, Steve (Sherri), Scott (Kelly), Mike (Dawn), and Brian; three sisters: Marion (Paul) Pagenkopf, Jean (Jerry) Slauson, and Carolyn (Bill) Probst; eight grandchildren: Billy, Katie, Steven, Michael, Kristen, Kelsey, Elizabeth, and Morgan; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 on Saturday, March 30 at Bartlett United Methodist Church.

High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium

901-454-5795
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019
