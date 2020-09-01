Harold Gene McNeil, Sr.



Harold Gene McNeil, Sr., 90, long time resident of Memphis and Olive Branch died on August 28, 2020. Harold was a 1947 graduate of Holcut High School near Iuka, MS. He served his country for 5 years during the Korean War as an Air Force mechanic. After his discharge, he moved to Memphis and continued his mechanical training at Memphis Vo-Tech Center. He retired from Ashland Oil Corporation-APAC Division in 2000 and continued practicing his lifelong mechanical skills until 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley McNeil. She is also survived by two children, Teresa Jackson (Tommy) of Dallas, TX and Harold McNeil, Jr. (Leann) of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.









