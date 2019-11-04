|
|
Harold Goodrich
Memphis - Harold Thomas Goodrich, 88, passed peacefully on October 28, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a retired school teacher from Shelby County Schools. Visitation will be Friday November 8, from 5 to 7 and Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday November 9, both at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood, 620 Parkrose Road, Memphis, TN 38109. His wife of 65 years, Verastine Goodrich preceded him in death. He leaves wonderful memories his two sons, Michael Goodrich and Ivan Goodrich; four grandchildren, Erica Goodrich, Michael Goodrich Jr., Ayanna Goodrich and Kamiya Goodrich; two great grandchildren, Arielle Goodrich and Nuri Khi Goodrich. Interment Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019