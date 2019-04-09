|
|
Harold Graham James
Millington, TN
Harold Garham James of Millington, TN went tot be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 88. Born September 1, 1930 to Smitty and Christine James in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. He leaves his wife of 29 years, Dorothy (Dot) James; brother: William Lee James and (Betty); and a blended family: 5 children, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He attended Millington Central High School and graduated in 1948. He was a memeber of First Baptist Church Millington for 71 years. He enjoyed being a part of the 55+ senior adult ministry. He served in the Navy and Navy Reserve. He was a manager at the Navy Exchange for 40 years. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the TN Vols. He loved sports and trains. Harold will be remembered as a generous man, one who cherished life and the company of family and friends. Above all, Harold was eternally thankful to God for the many blessings in his life. His contribution and prescence in our lives leaves an irreplaceable legacy. Arrangements have been entrusted to Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery at 6755 Hwy. 51 North, Millington, TN 38053, 901-872-3375. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11th from 9:00 am - 11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am, graveside to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church Millington Harvest Fund are appreciated.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 9, 2019