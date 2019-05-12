Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Graves "Mike" Bartlett Iii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Graves "Mike" Bartlett Iii Obituary
Harold "Mike" Graves Bartlett, III

Memphis - Harold "Mike" Graves Bartlett, III, age 65, of Memphis, TN passed away May 10.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold Graves Bartlett, Jr. and Mary Jane Kellogg Bartlett, siblings Eleanor, Richard, Palmer and Mary Lee Redus. He is survived by his brother, David Bartlett (Nita) of Jonesboro, AR. He was retired from Dillard's.

Visitation with Rosary will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 13th at Canale Funeral Directors. Private graveside services will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now