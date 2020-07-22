Harold Lazell Keys, Sr.



Memphis - Harold Lazell Keys, Sr., 65 was called home from labor to reward on Friday July 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Harold was a retired sgt in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years. Visitation will be Friday July 24, 2020 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. and Saturday July 25, 2020 9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Pentecostal Temple COGIC. Please exercise patience as only 15 people will be allowed inside the chapel on Friday and Sanctuary on saturday at a time with face mask being required. Celebration of life service will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 12 noon at Pentecostal Temple COGIC 229 S. Danny Thomas. Burial Monday July 27, 2020 2:30 p.m. in West TN Veterans Cemetery 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd. Due to the COVID-19 regulation the Keys family is aware that on 55 guest of the family , friends and church member can attend the private homegoing service. Mr. Harold Keys, Sr. services will be live stream on our facebook page RS Lewis Live Stream and on R.S. Lewis Funeral Home web page.













