Harold Lazell Keys Sr.
Harold Lazell Keys, Sr.

Memphis - Harold Lazell Keys, Sr., 65 was called home from labor to reward on Friday July 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Harold was a retired sgt in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years. Visitation will be Friday July 24, 2020 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. and Saturday July 25, 2020 9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Pentecostal Temple COGIC. Please exercise patience as only 15 people will be allowed inside the chapel on Friday and Sanctuary on saturday at a time with face mask being required. Celebration of life service will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 12 noon at Pentecostal Temple COGIC 229 S. Danny Thomas. Burial Monday July 27, 2020 2:30 p.m. in West TN Veterans Cemetery 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd. Due to the COVID-19 regulation the Keys family is aware that on 55 guest of the family , friends and church member can attend the private homegoing service. Mr. Harold Keys, Sr. services will be live stream on our facebook page RS Lewis Live Stream and on R.S. Lewis Funeral Home web page.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:45 AM
Pentecostal Temple COGIC
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Pentecostal Temple COGIC
JUL
27
Burial
02:30 PM
West TN Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
July 23, 2020
Mr. Key's was a very nice Man, I would see him walking down the halls at Federal Express, he would always have a "BIG"smile on his face. My God bless his family at this time.
Beverly Hibbler
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Harold, it was a joy working with you at FedEx. You had a heart of gold and was always willing to help in any way. Your family has loss a jewel but Heaven has gained another ANGEL. My condolences to your family. Rest with the Lord.
Michelle Gant
Coworker
