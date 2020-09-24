Harold Lee Fuller
Harold (Hal) Lee Fuller passed away on September 19, 2020. Born on 8-3-40. Preceded in death by his son, Hal Fuller Jr. Survived by his wife, Carolyn Fuller, daughter Shannon Fuller, son Dru Fuller (Vanessa Fuller), grandchildren Alexander and Chloe Fuller, stepdaughter Laura Doan (Paul Doan), stepdaughter Melissa Wintz (Rodney Wintz), stepson Will Anderson (Mandy Anderson), 9 step grandchildren, and 4 step great-grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.