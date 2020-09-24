1/1
Harold Lee Fuller
Harold Lee Fuller

Harold (Hal) Lee Fuller passed away on September 19, 2020. Born on 8-3-40. Preceded in death by his son, Hal Fuller Jr. Survived by his wife, Carolyn Fuller, daughter Shannon Fuller, son Dru Fuller (Vanessa Fuller), grandchildren Alexander and Chloe Fuller, stepdaughter Laura Doan (Paul Doan), stepdaughter Melissa Wintz (Rodney Wintz), stepson Will Anderson (Mandy Anderson), 9 step grandchildren, and 4 step great-grandchildren.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennessee Cremations, Inc.
3768 Summer Ave.
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 324-2923
