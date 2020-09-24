Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Harold Lee Fuller



Harold (Hal) Lee Fuller passed away on September 19, 2020. Born on 8-3-40. Preceded in death by his son, Hal Fuller Jr. Survived by his wife, Carolyn Fuller, daughter Shannon Fuller, son Dru Fuller (Vanessa Fuller), grandchildren Alexander and Chloe Fuller, stepdaughter Laura Doan (Paul Doan), stepdaughter Melissa Wintz (Rodney Wintz), stepson Will Anderson (Mandy Anderson), 9 step grandchildren, and 4 step great-grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store