Harold Ray Clark



Olive Branch, MS - Harold Ray Clark was born in Cherry Valley, Arkansas on April 28, 1940. He graduated South Side High School in Memphis in 1958 and served in the National Guard. Harold spent his professional career as a corrugated packaging salesman and designer for Crown Zellerbach, OlinKraft, Boise Cascade, and Willamette Industries in New Orleans, LA, Raleigh, NC, and Memphis, TN.



Harold was loved by everyone he met. A great storyteller, he loved trivia, and could recall facts and dates for the most obscure events and history. Harold was an avid University of Memphis Tigers fan and dabbled in genealogy.



Harold is preceded in death by his parents Roger & Edith Clark and sons David Brandon Clark and Graham "Gary" Garrison Heleniak. He is survived by his daughter Libby (Jonathan) Tullis and grandchildren Samuel & Caroline Tullis of Leawood, KS, sister Patricia Cuttill of Park Falls, WI, daughter-in-law Tammy Heleniak of Oxford, MS, granddaughter Sarah (Vic) Rather of Horn Lake, MS, niece Pam (Ian) Brown of Horn Lake, MS, nephew Tommy Pate, Jr. of Branson, MO, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and his Split Creek Family.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Harold's memory to Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City Older Adult Services Program.









