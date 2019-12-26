|
|
Harold Raymond Jackson was born January 13, 1929 in Memphis, Tennessee. He left high school to work on tow boats on the Mississippi and Green rivers. He finished school and worked at Orgill Brothers as a clerk.
After training at a school for the blind, he began working for the State of Tennessee in government buildings selling concessions. The majority of those years were spent in the Shelby County Courthouse where her retired in 1995.
Harold was a fearless soul who had river adventures, lived without sight but took the bus to and from work in downtown Memphis daily for many years. He was a bright beacon for his Lord whose loved he shared with others at every opportunity.
Clara, his wife of 50 years, preceded him in death in 2007. He lived in Huntingdon, Tennessee and was a member of First Baptist Church. He leaves a son, Ray Jackson, also of Huntingdon.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 29 from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019