Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Raymond Jackson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Raymond Jackson Obituary
Harold Raymond Jackson was born January 13, 1929 in Memphis, Tennessee. He left high school to work on tow boats on the Mississippi and Green rivers. He finished school and worked at Orgill Brothers as a clerk.

After training at a school for the blind, he began working for the State of Tennessee in government buildings selling concessions. The majority of those years were spent in the Shelby County Courthouse where her retired in 1995.

Harold was a fearless soul who had river adventures, lived without sight but took the bus to and from work in downtown Memphis daily for many years. He was a bright beacon for his Lord whose loved he shared with others at every opportunity.

Clara, his wife of 50 years, preceded him in death in 2007. He lived in Huntingdon, Tennessee and was a member of First Baptist Church. He leaves a son, Ray Jackson, also of Huntingdon.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 29 from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now