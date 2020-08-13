Harold Warren FranckSomerville - Harold Warren Franck, 91, of Somerville, TN passed away Tuesday, August 12, 2020. Mr. Franck was preceded in death by his late wife, Ruth Franck; and daughter, Jean Martin. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Franck; son, Hank Franck(Glenda); daughter, Sandra Otter(David); daughter, Anita Davidson(David); 9 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Mr. Franck served our country in the U.S. Navy where he retired as a Chief. He then went on to have a career with the FAA, from which he retired as well. He was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Millington. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason and a Shriner. A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Forest Hill East Cemetery. Due to his love for animals, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Fayette County Animal Rescue.