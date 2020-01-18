|
Harriet E. Mueller
Memphis - Harriet E. Mueller, of Memphis, TN, passed away January 16, 2020 at Quince Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Mueller was born in Mayfield, KY and later her family moved to Cuba, Mo. As an adult she moved to St Louis, Mo, and that is where she worked for Ma Bell and met her husband Melvin. They lived there until their careers brought them to Memphis, TN around 1974. Mrs. Mueller was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Olive Branch. Mrs. Mueller retired from the AT&T in December of 1994 after 26 years of service, she then worked in retail and again retired from Macy's after several years. Mrs. Mueller had a very strong work ethic and was able to pass that on to her children. Mrs. Mueller was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin M. Mueller and her parents, Madeline Chapman Thompson and John L. Thompson. Survivors include her children, Neal Mueller, Jacquelyn Butler (Ross), Steven Mueller (Jennifer), and a step son Kenneth Mueller. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ashlyn, Sarah, and Melody. At Mrs. Mueller's request, her body was donated to science, family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm with a memorial service to follow at 7pm, at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Poplar Ave, Memphis Tn. The family would like to thank the wonderful ladies at Elect Home Care, and the staff at the Parkview, the staff at Quince Rehab and Nursing Home, and especially the caregivers through Crossroads Hospice. In Lieu of flowers please make memorials to or the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Olive Brance, MS. Memorial Park Funeral Home have been entrusted with the care of the family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020