Harriet Sue Friener Beck
Memphis, TN
Harriet Sue Friener Beck passed away on Saturday, March 9 at her home in Memphis after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Memphis on July 2, 1941. She was was the daughter of Reuben and Henrietta "Tootsie" Friener.
She graduated from Central High School, where she worked on The Warrior newspaper and the yearbook. During High School she was active in B'nai B'rith Girls and was President of Bluff City BBG.
Harriet attended the University of Missouri and graduated from Memphis State University. While at Memphis State, she was a founding member and the first president of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. She got her Degree in education and taught at Springdale Elementary School, the Memphis Hebrew Academy, and the Memphis City Schools.
In later years, she worked with her husband in the family business, I. Beck, where they sold wholesale women's clothing.
She was President of the Memphis chapter of Hadassah and also served as Hadassah's Southern Region Vice President and was a part of three generations of Lifetime Members of Hadassah. She was on the board at Anshei Sphard-Beth El Emeth synagogue.
Harriet was a beautiful person, inside and out, always dressed elegantly and put her family and friends first. She was a a true leader who inspired others.
She was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend. She lived a beautiful life with her adoring husband of 54 years, Lawrence Beck. She and Lawrence shared a passion for collecting Asian art and traveling around the world together.
Harriet is survived by her mother, Henrietta "Tootsie" Friener, her devoted Husband, Lawrence, a son, Bruce (Lillian) Beck of Chicago, IL; a daughter, Louisa, of Memphis, and a daughter, Dana (Eddie), of Lincolnwood, IL. She was Grandmother to Isaac and Gabriella of Lincolnwood, IL, and Dyan, Madelyn and Alejandra of Chicago, IL, sister to David (Ilene) Friener and Stanley (Debbie) Friener of Memphis, and Barry (Ilene) Friener of Phoenix, AZ. She was a loving cousin, niece, Aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.
Services were held at the Anshei Sphard-Beth El Emeth Cemetary on Sunday, March 10.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 23, 2019