Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
4851 Park Avenue
View Map
Harriett Jean (Duke) Hisky


1930 - 2019
Harriett Jean (Duke) Hisky Obituary
Harriett Jean (Duke) Hisky

Memphis - Jean Duke Hisky Harriett Jean (Duke) Hisky, 89, of Memphis passed away at Belmont Village Assisted Living on September 10, 2019. Jean was born in Jonesboro, AR on January 22, 1930, to Harry Ardell and Ester Louise (Montell) Duke. Jean attended Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1950 as a registered nurse. She began her career in nursing at Baptist Memorial Hospital in pediatrics.

Jean will be remembered by her friends as someone who was very warm, caring, and always willing to lend a helping hand and volunteer wherever needed. She will be remembered by her family as a self confident, dependable, and loving mother and grandmother with a strong faith in God and as an amazing "best friend". She was a positive role model to her children and grandchildren, instilling in them by example strong family values and ethics. She was truly loved, deeply admired, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, John M. "Jack" Hisky and two grandsons, Jonathan Bargiacchi and Michael Gearheart. She is survived by her two sisters, Pat Duke Surbaugh (George), Helen Duke Moore (David) all of Jonesboro; her seven children, Linda Hisky Landon (Leon) of Bartlett, Cheryl Hisky Smith (Don) of Senatobia MS, Larry Hisky (Alyson) of Lees Summit, MO, Teresa Hisky Bargiacchi (Fred) of Memphis, Michael Hisky (Kathy) of Memphis, Patricia Hisky Meyer (Chris) of Lakeland, and David Hisky (Claudia) of Austin, TX. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Friday, September 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Avenue, on Saturday, September 14, at 11:30 a.m., followed by burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to any of the following: The Multiple Sclerosis Society, Mid-South Chapter, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/TNS/Donate or 214 Overlook, Circle Ste 153, Brentwood, TN 37027;

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, https://holyrosarychurchmphs.org/ or 4851 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38117.

Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ or 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 12, 2019
