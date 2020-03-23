|
Harriett Mae Lawrence Stiles
Memphis - Harriett Mae Lawrence Stiles of Memphis, age 96, passed away peacefully at Baptist Hospital on Wednesday, March 18. She was with many of her family at her passing. She was born on February 10, 1924 in McRae Arkansas to Harry Warren Lawrence and Mary Belle Hall Lawrence. She is predeceased by her brother, Herbert Hall Lawrence, husbands Fred C. Stiles and Albert Groppe, and great grandson, Chandler Baack. She is survived by two sons, Frederick Larry Stiles and Harry Warren (Patricia) Stiles, by four grandchildren and by six great grandchildren.
Harriett was a lifelong educator, teaching elementary school for several years, then returning to school herself to become a certified teacher of the blind. She finished her career teaching high school business education.
In retirement she contributed many hours as a volunteer for many organizations including Theater Memphis, The Pink Palace, and Methodist Hospice program, caring for her "patients" until their final hours. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are pending.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020