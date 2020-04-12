Services
Harry G. Faulk

Harry G. Faulk Obituary
Harry G. Faulk

Bartlett - HarryG.FaulkHarry G. Faulk, 84, of Bartlett, Tennessee, died on April 6, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Harry was born on December 7th, 1935 in Rosemark, Tennessee to the late Victor & Lillian Faulk. He had 6 brothers and 2 sisters. On July 29, 1971, Harry married Barbara Dunning Faulk. He had a career as a food broker and he enjoyed working in his yard.

Harry and Barbara have been faithful members of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, TN where Harry previously served as a deacon. He also enjoyed serving in the church as a volunteer wherever needed. Some areas that he volunteered include youth group, coaching, Service Over Self, greeter, Vacation Bible School, and the nursery. His desire to serve also extended to the community as Harry volunteered as a docent at the Orpheum Theater and Berclair Elementary School.

A private graveside was Friday, April 10 in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis, TN 38134.

Due to current social distancing restrictions, friends will be able to view the service via Facebook Live by visiting https://facebook.com/memphisfuneral/

Public services will be held at a later date after the current restrictions are lifted.

Direct Link to live stream: https://www.facebook.com/MemphisFuneral/videos/361375058121073/
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
