Harry HardyBartlett - Harry Hardy, 94, of Bartlett, TN, native of Maastricht, The Netherlands, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Anna Hardy. Mr. Hardy is survived by his children, Elisabeth Lisco (Gary), Randall Hardy (Angela) and Lori Reeves (Sean), eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchilden and four great-great-grandchildren, and a brother, Matty Hardy (Mieke) of Maastricht, The Netherlands.Mr. Hardy was a parishioner of St. Ann Bartlett Catholic Church.The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 24 from 5:00 pm until the time of the funeral at 6:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Please bring a mask to wear.