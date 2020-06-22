Harry Hardy
Harry Hardy

Bartlett - Harry Hardy, 94, of Bartlett, TN, native of Maastricht, The Netherlands, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Anna Hardy. Mr. Hardy is survived by his children, Elisabeth Lisco (Gary), Randall Hardy (Angela) and Lori Reeves (Sean), eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchilden and four great-great-grandchildren, and a brother, Matty Hardy (Mieke) of Maastricht, The Netherlands.

Mr. Hardy was a parishioner of St. Ann Bartlett Catholic Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 24 from 5:00 pm until the time of the funeral at 6:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Please bring a mask to wear.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
05:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
JUN
24
Funeral
06:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
