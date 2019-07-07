|
|
Dr. Harvey Barrett Niell
Franklin - Dr. Harvey Barrett Niell, age 75, formerly of Memphis, died June 19, 2019 in Franklin, TN. He leaves behind his wife Linda Lovvorn Niell, his two sons Paul (Johnette) Niell of Tallahassee, FL and Jonathan Niell of Birmingham, AL, his step-children Will (Karla) White of Nashville and Tracy (Robert) Snyder of Franklin, his brother Fred M. (Jill) Niell, Jr. of Tampa, FL, his nephew Fred also of Tampa, and four step-grandchildren.
Barry was born August 25, 1943 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Fred M. Niell, Sr. and Laura Jones Niell, both of Memphis. He graduated from East High School in 1962 where, despite his height, he was a self-described "bench warmer" for the basketball team. After continuing this position in college, he happily discovered he was a much better tennis player and ended up as captain of the school team! He went on to graduate from Memphis State University (MSU) where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. In 1969, he completed his MD at the University of Tennessee School of Medicine. He then served as Chief Resident at the University of California - Los Angeles County Hospital where he trained in Internal Medicine and finished his Hematology/Oncology fellowship at University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC). Barry was a Major in the US Army serving in Korea and Fort Ord, California where he was Chief of Medicine at the Silas B. Hayes Hospital. He had a long and accomplished career in medicine as a clinician, researcher, educator, and administrator. He was a member of the American College of Physicians, Sigma Xi Scientific Research Society, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the American Association of Cancer Research. The academic positions he held at UTHSC include Professor of Medicine and Division Chief of Hematology and Oncology. Additionally, he was Chief of Hematology and Oncology for the Veterans Administration Medical Center of Memphis for 37 years. He was a member of a number of national committees including the National Bladder Cancer Study Group and the National Institute of Health Cancer and Leukemia Group B, serving as Study Chair through several research programs for the latter. During his career, he was a reviewer for many national medical journals, published over 200 research articles, reviews, and abstracts, and presented at just short of 40 national and international medical conferences. Barry loved the study of medicine and especially enjoyed teaching medical students and fellows.
Barry also loved sports, especially tennis. He continued to play tennis competitively well into his 60s in tournaments throughout the South and was a two-time winner of the Memphis Public Parks Tennis Tournament. He also enjoyed golf, playing as often as he could and frequently with his stepson Will and brother-in-law Travis. Barry was a long-time, devoted member of Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church, even completing a four-year course in Education for Ministry from the University of the South.
Barry was a loving husband, wonderful father and grandfather, and a great friend. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A memorial service will be held at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church on July 13 at 2:00 pm with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, Barry asked that donations be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 7, 2019