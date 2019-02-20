|
Harvey Paul Watson
Atoka, TN
A christian man, one of strong conviction and faith, HARVEY PAUL WATSON, ended his journey on earth Sunday morning, February 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones and his beloved dog. HARVEY PAUL WATSON was born in Abbeyville, Mississippi August 2, 1926 and married the love of his life Mary Lou Woods in 1946 and together raised nine children. He was a member of Gateway Baptist Church (Atoka, TN) but his former churches were his life and passion, Fellowship Baptist Church in West Memphis, AR and Central Baptist Church in Trumann, AR. He was retired from Temple Inland Corp. in West Memphis, AR, where he was an expert in his field as a gypsum calciner producing stucco, sheet rock and gypsm board. Earlier years he worked for Singer Sewing Machine Co. in Trumann, AR and Davis Cabinet Co. in Memphis, TN. He will live in the hearts of his children, John H. Watson (Linda) of Jacksonville, FL, Irma L. Barnes (Terry) of Memphis, TN, Larry D. Watson (Carolyn) of Barnesville, GA, Dorris V. Jacquysh (Robert) of Leander, TX, M. Faye Johnson of Cordova, TN, Rita Trigg, (Bill) of Bartlett, TN, Patricia Smith of Memphis, TN, and David Watson (Denise) of Bartlett, TN. His legacy will live on through his treasured grandchildren and great grandchildren and his four-legged faithful companion, Jingles. Mr. Watson is also survived by one sister, Mary Katherine Purcell of Oxford, MS. Awaiting him in Heaven is his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Woods, his son Lewis Watson, his parents, George Harvey and Effie Mae (Dart) Watson of Oxford, MS, three sisters, Ella Mae Ferguson and Joyce Beaver of Oxford, MS and Polly Baker of Omaha, NE and brothers, Leland Watson of Batesville, MS and Chesley Watson of Oxford, MS.
Special thanks to his devoted caregivers and home health nurses for all of their loving attention and kindness. He loved each and every one of you. Special thanks to his daughter Patricia Smith who attended to her father full time since the passing of his wife. Family will have local visitation on Thursday, February 21, from 5-7 pm at Munford Funeral Home, Munford, TN. Family will receive friends Friday 12pm until the service at 1 pm at Yellow Leaf Baptist Church at 50 County Road 435, Oxford, MS with burial in Yellow Leaf Cemetery. The family would be honored by memorials to Yellow Leaf Cemetery Fund, 221 Hwy. 334, Oxford, MS 38655 or Dogs Deserve Better, Inc. (1915 Moonlight Rd., Smithfield, VA 23430)(dogsdeservebetter.org).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019