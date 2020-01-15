|
Haschal Golden, Jr.
Haschal Golden, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. He was born August 10, 1929 in Tate County, MS and earned his BA degree from Ole Miss, where he met his wife, Julie Douglas. They wed May 4,1956 and spent 63 years together.
Mr. Golden was employed with Delta Foremost Chemical Corporation for 40 years as Chief Chemist and Laboratory Manager. He was also in charge of regulatory compliance at Delta and worked closely with the Environmental Protection Agency.
Haschal trained with the 501 Airborne Infantry and served a tour of duty in Korea. Mr. Golden will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father and for his deep religious conviction. He was a member of Goodman Oaks Church of Christ, an avid golfer, gardener and Ole Miss Rebel.
Haschal is survived by his wife, Julie Golden, his two children, Robert Haschal Golden and Laurie Gay Golden and two grandchildren, Ryan Haschal Golden and Shelley Grace Golden.
Visitation will be held at Goodman Oaks Church of Christ, 1700 Goodman Road E. in Southaven, MS on January 16th at 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with a church service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, Haschal requested memorial donations be made to the or The Humane Society.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020