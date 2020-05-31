Hattie Mae Cunningham



Memphis - Hattie Mae Cunningham, 86, of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mrs. Cunningham was born May 11, 1934 to Hayes Porterfield and Mattie Smith Porterfield in Woodstock, TN. She married Albert Cunningham on February 10, 1950. She is preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Albert Cunningham; son, Rogers Cunningham; her parents; and 8 siblings. She is survived by her children: Larry James Cunningham, Aaron Cunningham, Gregory Cunningham(Jean), Terry Cunningham(JoAnn), Curtis Cunningham, Delois Cunningham, Duan Cunningham(Cecelia), and Tanisha Ward; 18 grandchildren; and siblings: Helen Ross, Ocie Porterfield, and Annie Kirkwood. There will be a viewing Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Rd.









