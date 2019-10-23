Services
McMillan Funeral Home
702 West College Street
Booneville, MS 38829
(662) 728-9441
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
McMillan Funeral Home
702 West College Street
Booneville, MS 38829
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Havis Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Havis V. Chambers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Havis V. Chambers Obituary
Havis V. Chambers

Counce - On October 15, 2019, Mr. Havis V. Chambers, of Counce, TN, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mr. Chambers was born in Memphis, TN on June 26, 1948. He grew up in Whitehaven and was a proud graduate of the first graduating class at Hillcrest High School, class of 1966. Mr. Chambers was an outstanding high school athlete, excelling in football, track, and baseball. Following high school, he attended Memphis State University and started his career in the air freight industry. Later as a real estate agent in Memphis, he became a member of the Million Dollar Club and cofounded a real estate company, Chambers Company Realtors. Mr. Chambers was preceded in death by his parents, Havis W. Chambers and Juanita Chambers. He is survived by his daughter, Shana Ann Mckee (Steve), his grandchildren, Hallie and Connor Mckee, and his sister, Cathy Weeks (Tommy). In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be sent to the National Liver Transplant Association or a . A memorial service will be held at the McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS on October 26, 2019 at 2:00PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Havis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now