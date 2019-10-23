|
|
Havis V. Chambers
Counce - On October 15, 2019, Mr. Havis V. Chambers, of Counce, TN, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mr. Chambers was born in Memphis, TN on June 26, 1948. He grew up in Whitehaven and was a proud graduate of the first graduating class at Hillcrest High School, class of 1966. Mr. Chambers was an outstanding high school athlete, excelling in football, track, and baseball. Following high school, he attended Memphis State University and started his career in the air freight industry. Later as a real estate agent in Memphis, he became a member of the Million Dollar Club and cofounded a real estate company, Chambers Company Realtors. Mr. Chambers was preceded in death by his parents, Havis W. Chambers and Juanita Chambers. He is survived by his daughter, Shana Ann Mckee (Steve), his grandchildren, Hallie and Connor Mckee, and his sister, Cathy Weeks (Tommy). In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be sent to the National Liver Transplant Association or a . A memorial service will be held at the McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS on October 26, 2019 at 2:00PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019